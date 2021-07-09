The Urban Cowboys Ride Again: Mickey Gilley And Johnny Lee Resume Tour

Texas legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee pick up their Urban Cowboy Reunion tour with a stop at The Dosey Doe in the Woodlands on Tuesday, July 13. It is impossible to separate Country music legend Mickey Gilley from the hit film Urban Cowboy, which celebrated its fortieth anniversary last year. To celebrate the occasion, Gilley and his fellow Texas legend Johnny Lee set off to embark on another Urban Cowboy Reunion tour, except this one was cut short due to pandemic.