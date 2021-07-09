Arkansas Activities Association releases its list of public schools ranked in size
The heads have been counted and a list compiled. After some fine tuning, the dividing will begin. The Arkansas Activities Association has released its list of public schools ranked in size based on attendance figures reported the past school year. Every two years ninth, 10th and 11th graders are counted so that classifications and conferences can be devised for the next two year cycle.www.dequeenbee.com
Comments / 0