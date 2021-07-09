Twitter working on Sign in with Apple support

There are times when you have to record a phone call. Whether you are interviewing someone or it’s an important call where you need to remember specific details, recorded calls can be very useful. After years of not offering any official way to record calls, Google now provides call recording support in its official Phone app. Some Android phone manufacturers also bundle their own solutions for call recording, and there are several apps in the Google Play store that offer support for the same. In this guide, we’ll talk about all the ways to record calls on Android.