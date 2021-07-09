Twitter working on Sign in with Apple support
Twitter is seemingly working to bring Sign in with Apple integration to its iOS app, according to backend features currently hidden from public view. Evidence of Sign in with Apple support for the Twitter app was uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known researcher who has a long track record of uncovering upcoming or hidden features within apps. According to Wong's research, there are several works-in-progress that could point to support for Apple's sign-in system. That includes a new entry description for connected accounts, a settings page, and the CSP header of Twitter's HTTP response.appleinsider.com
