Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter working on Sign in with Apple support

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is seemingly working to bring Sign in with Apple integration to its iOS app, according to backend features currently hidden from public view. Evidence of Sign in with Apple support for the Twitter app was uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known researcher who has a long track record of uncovering upcoming or hidden features within apps. According to Wong's research, there are several works-in-progress that could point to support for Apple's sign-in system. That includes a new entry description for connected accounts, a settings page, and the CSP header of Twitter's HTTP response.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Apple News#Apple Insider#Csp#Apple Sign In#Wip#Wongmjane#Ios#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Internetithinkdiff.com

Twitter is working to expand Spaces’ audio-chat capability to the web

Twitter’s clone of the Club-House app is the newly introduces Spaces feature. Spaces are audio-only chat rooms, inspired by podcasts, to allow users to listen to their favorite public figures, celebrities, activists, or anyone with 600 followers. Users can share audio clips in tweets and direct messages and they can also create or join chat rooms for a community experience.
InternetUbergizmo

Twitter Working On Alternative Timeline For Trusted Friends

However, if you hate doing that, then you might be interested to learn that Twitter has revealed that they are working on an alternative timeline just for your trusted friends. Does this sound familiar? This is because platforms like Instagram offer a “Close Friends” feature when posting Stories, meaning that only people in your Close Friends list can see it.
Technologypocketnow.com

Spotify Beta adds native M1 support for Apple devices

Apple’s own M1 silicon was first launched eight months ago for Mac devices and it has completely changed the way we think about our devices from the software giant. Adobe has also recently added support for several of its own apps, making them run up to 80 percent faster. Spotify...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Parallels working on support for Windows 11 on Mac

The development team at Parallels have this week announced they are currently in the process of developing a way for their virtualization software to allow Mac owners to run the latest Microsoft Windows 11 operating system launched last week. The new Windows 11 is now available to download and test out by those who have subscribed to the Microsoft Windows Insiders program.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to record phone calls on Android

There are times when you have to record a phone call. Whether you are interviewing someone or it’s an important call where you need to remember specific details, recorded calls can be very useful. After years of not offering any official way to record calls, Google now provides call recording support in its official Phone app. Some Android phone manufacturers also bundle their own solutions for call recording, and there are several apps in the Google Play store that offer support for the same. In this guide, we’ll talk about all the ways to record calls on Android.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Apple IT admins gain new tech support tool from Moysle

Apple’s growing place in enterprise IT means solutions providers servicing that market segment are seeing fast growth. One of the larger MDM firms in the Apple/enterprise space, Mosyle, has introduced Screen View, a new feature to help IT admins provide highly secure support. This new feature lets IT use any device logged into Mosyle’s Admin Portal to view the screen of any macOS, iOS, or iPadOS device managed by the organization. That’s a useful trick when attempting to deliver tech support, advice, or training.
TechnologyApple Insider

Blix antitrust lawsuit targeting 'Sign in with Apple' is dismissed

A federal court has now dismissed BlueMail developer Blix's antitrust case against Apple and the App Store, following a previous decision to dismiss the firm's patent infringement claims. Following Apple's launch of "Sign in with Apple," BlueMail developer Blix had filed a lawsuit alleging both patent infringement and that Apple...
ComputersUbergizmo

Larger Apple Silicon iMac Still In The Works

So the question is, where is it? According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, it seems that the larger Apple Silicon iMac is still in the works. Based on what he’s saying, it seems that it might not necessarily arrive later this year, and that it might be powered by either the M1X or the M2X chipset.
ComputersApple Insider

Apple updates Final Cut Pro, fixing location bug, controversial Blade icon

An otherwise minor update bringing Final Cut Pro to version 10.5.4 has addressed the unpopular new Blade tool icon, plus appears to have resolved region and location bugs. After the major Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 update in June 2021, Apple has released a smaller revision to its Mac video editing app, but with much-wanted changes. Behind the scenes, Final Cut Pro 10.5.4 seems to have fixed a bug that meant users were having to change their Mac's region or language setting to use certain regular functions.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple wants 'Apple Car' batteries made in US, claims report

Despite previous reports that Apple was in talks with Chinese battery manufacturers for the "Apple Car," it is claimed that any deal is now unlikely. According to Digitimes, neither of China's two largest battery suppliers, CATL and BYD, want to meet Apple's requirement for US production. The same unspecified sources...
TechnologyApple Insider

Rumors of 'Apple Pay Later' service cause rivals' shares to drop

Rivals to Apple's as yet only rumored pay-later credit addition to Apple Pay have seen their shares drop dramatically. Apple is claimed to be working with its Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs to create an instalment plan system called "Apple Pay Later." The strength of Apple entering this Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market is such that the mere rumor of it has seen shares drop for rivals internationally.
SoftwareApple Insider

Apple issues first Release Candidate developer beta for macOS 11.5

Apple has provided developers with the first Release Candidate beta of macOS 11.5, with the new build available to download and install for testing. New beta builds can be downloaded by developers through the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for existing beta installations. Public beta versions are usually provided a short time after their developer counterparts, and can be picked up from the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Internetxda-developers

Google Photos might soon let you ask your friends for photos

Google Photos currently supports a couple of different ways to help you share photos with friends. However, the app offers no easy way to let you ask your friends for photos. But that might change soon, as Google is now working on adding this functionality to the app. Prolific app...

Comments / 0

Community Policy