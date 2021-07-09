Caldwell County Tax Office Warns of Scam

LENOIR, NC (July 9, 2021) — The Caldwell County Tax Office warns residents about a scam that has been reported in a neighboring county. In this case, scammers send a fraudulent letter claiming that a notice has been issued against a citizen because of a lien filing due to an unpaid tax liability. It directs the recipient to call an 800-number to resolve the alleged issue. The Caldwell County Tax Office will never ask you to call an “800” number.