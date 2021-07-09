Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petersburg, VA

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Petersburg was not wearing a helmet: County police

Progress Index
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE — A motorcyclist killed early Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 301 was not wearing a helmet, county police said. The accident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the highway about two miles south of Petersburg. Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said the motorcyclist was headed north on Route 301 near its interchange with Interstate 95 when he ran his bike off the road and hit a fence. He was killed instantly.

www.progress-index.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#U S Route 301#Unified Central#The Progress Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...

Comments / 2

Community Policy