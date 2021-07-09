Motorcyclist killed in crash near Petersburg was not wearing a helmet: County police

PRINCE GEORGE — A motorcyclist killed early Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 301 was not wearing a helmet, county police said. The accident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the highway about two miles south of Petersburg. Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said the motorcyclist was headed north on Route 301 near its interchange with Interstate 95 when he ran his bike off the road and hit a fence. He was killed instantly.