Textbooks gone virtual: App State introduces new book rental program

The Florida State University Philosophy Club began in 2015 as the product of a few especially dedicated students who wanted to create a closer community of budding philosophers on campus. Meetings are held once a week and scheduled to be an hour and a half in length, but discussions often run into the two-hour range. Each week, the discussion revolves around a pre-selected area in philosophy. In some cases, a series of discussions are held surrounding topics in a similar field, and on other occasions, polls are conducted to see what the members are interested in. Every semester also features numerous invited guests, including professors and graduate students from both within and outside the Florida State philosophy community. This past academic year included talks with PhD candidate Alex Schaefer on the responsibilities of the state, PhD candidate Caleb Dewey on moral objectivity, Professor Stephen Kearns on moral language, graduate student Kevin Hollahan on inductive risk in science, and Paul Rezkalla on evolutionary debunking arguments.