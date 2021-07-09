Cancel
Textbooks gone virtual: App State introduces new book rental program

theappalachianonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much of university operations are moving away from a virtual format, App State’s updated textbook rental program is going electronic. With the new system, which was introduced May 24 at the start of the first summer class session, 70-80 percent of rental textbooks are now provided digitally. If a book is not available digitally, physical textbooks are still accessible through the rental program.

theappalachianonline.com

