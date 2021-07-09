DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 14 to 15 cents per bushel * The most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract firmed overnight, strengthened by a lack of precipitation in the nearby weather models for much of the northern U.S. Plains and Canadian Prairie, analysts said. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, CBOT wheat is poised to gain nearly 12% for the week, its biggest weekly add since June 2015. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange's September spring wheat contract climbed above $9.00 per bushel overnight. * Exporters sold 134,000 tonnes of soft red winter wheat to China, for 2021/2022 delivery, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The condition of French soft wheat declined in the week to July 12, with 76% of crops rated good or excellent against 79% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 14-1/2 cents higher at $6.86-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 13-1/2s cent to $6.53-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 22-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * The most active corn futures contract firmed overnight, supported by stronger soybean and wheat markets and tighter global production forecasts. * For the week, CBOT's most active corn contract is poised to add nearly 9%. * As drought continues to affect the northwestern regions of the U.S. Midwest, the pressure to produce a bumper crop increasingly falls on the Eastern corn belt and Southern growing regions amid tight global stockpiles. * Weather-related problems with Brazil's second corn crop have prompted a spate of companies to exit their contracts on washout clauses, causing what some traders described as potentially the biggest wave of export cancellations for the world's No. 2 supplier in five years. * CBOT December corn last traded 4-3/4 cents higher at $5.61 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 13 to 16 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight as extended forecasts show hot, dry weather returning to much of the U.S. Midwest over the coming weeks, exacerbating conditions in the already drought-stricken upper Midwest. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to add nearly 5% for the week. * The U.S. soybean crush fell to a two-year low in June and missed all trade estimates, while soybean oil stocks thinned to the lowest in eight months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Thursday. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 14-1/4 cents higher at $13.94-1/4 per bushel, while nearby August soybeans gained 13-1/4 cents to 14.60-3/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)