Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday with spread trade still firming, while new crop continues to test support at the lower end of the range with a fresh low scored before bouncing a bit as rains work through short term. Ethanol margins continue to see support from the corn pullback and the energy complex rebound.

agfax.com

Agricultureagfax.com

Livestock: Droughty Crops Make Toxic Forage – DTN

Many producers harvest drought-stressed crops as an additional forage for livestock when Mother Nature scorches other sources and forces the price of alternatives higher. However, with the severe drought currently in the Northern Plains, the option of using small grains for forage is being threatened by toxins released within the drought-damaged crops. At the top of the list is nitrate poisoning.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soybeans: How Competitive Is U.S. Production?

Examining the competitiveness of soybean production in different regions of the world is often difficult due to lack of comparable data and agreement regarding what needs to be measured. To be useful, international data needs to be expressed in common production units and converted to a common currency. Also, production and cost measures need to be consistently defined across production regions or farms.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Jump While Cattle Tumble

The cattle contracts didn’t end up doing anything impressive in Friday’s trade, but the lean hog market was able to roll higher before closing out the week. Friday’s livestock trade was lackadaisical, other than in the lean hog market. The live cattle market could have skipped Friday all together as the market faded lower and did diddly squat in the cash cattle market. The feeder cattle contracts didn’t stand at chance at doing anything other than closing lower as the live cattle market offered no support and traders sidelined the market.
AgricultureKansas City Star

Grains higher, livestock lower.

Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 27.75 cents at $6.9475 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 9.25 cents at $4.41 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 17.50 cents at $14.6675 a bushel.
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Grains mixed, liveestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. advanced 20.50 cents at $6.9250 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 8.25 cents at 5.56 a bushel, Sept. oats was off 3.50 cents at $4.36 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 7.25 cents at $14.5475 a bushel. Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

* CBOT wheat up 11% this week on parched U.S., Canada spring crop * Heavy rain in west Europe, Russia forecast cuts fuel wheat rally * Corn, soybeans steady as market assesses dry northern U.S. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rallied again on Friday to head for its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about global supplies. Corn and soybeans edged higher and were also set for weekly gains as drought in the northern United States put the onus on other growing belts achieving bumper yields in order to replenish falling U.S. stocks. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.6% at $6.83 a bushel by 1108 GMT, after earlier hitting a two-week high. Over the week, wheat is up 11.1%, the biggest weekly gain since June 2017. "You've got the U.S. and Canada, Russia with reduced yield estimates and over here the July rain," a European trader said of wheat crop concerns. Weather forecasts showed hot weather and scant rainfall in the week ahead in northern U.S. and Canadian spring wheat zones where crops have been struggling with dryness. In western Europe, torrential rain that has caused deadly floods in Germany and Belgium was raising concern about late yield loss and quality downgrades for ripening wheat crops. In Russia, forecasters have reduced harvest estimates, partly because of lower than expected yields in the key southern export region that has this summer faced heavy rain followed by hot, dry weather. A heatwave in the Black Sea region was also raising concern about corn crops. "As a result, more and more operators are questioning the ability of Ukraine to achieve a new corn production record this year," consultancy Agritel said. Alongside a large U.S. crop, a bumper Ukrainian harvest has been seen as important for easing tight global supplies of the feed grain. CBOT corn was up 0.5% at $5.58-3/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.8% to $13.90-1/2. Rain forecast this week in the Midwest curbed corn futures on Thursday, while soybeans also eased in the previous session after data showing the smallest monthly U.S. soybean crush in two years in June. Prices at 1108 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 683.00 11.00 1.64 640.50 6.64 CBOT corn 558.75 2.50 0.45 484.00 15.44 CBOT soy 1390.50 10.50 0.76 1311.00 6.06 Paris wheat Sep 213.00 4.25 2.04 192.50 10.65 Paris maize Aug 244.00 1.75 0.72 219.00 11.42 Paris rape Aug 553.00 5.00 0.91 418.25 32.22 WTI crude oil 71.70 0.05 0.07 48.52 47.77 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.11 1.2100 -2.49 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and David Evans)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-16 cents, wheat up 14-15, corn up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 14 to 15 cents per bushel * The most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract firmed overnight, strengthened by a lack of precipitation in the nearby weather models for much of the northern U.S. Plains and Canadian Prairie, analysts said. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, CBOT wheat is poised to gain nearly 12% for the week, its biggest weekly add since June 2015. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange's September spring wheat contract climbed above $9.00 per bushel overnight. * Exporters sold 134,000 tonnes of soft red winter wheat to China, for 2021/2022 delivery, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The condition of French soft wheat declined in the week to July 12, with 76% of crops rated good or excellent against 79% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 14-1/2 cents higher at $6.86-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 13-1/2s cent to $6.53-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 22-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * The most active corn futures contract firmed overnight, supported by stronger soybean and wheat markets and tighter global production forecasts. * For the week, CBOT's most active corn contract is poised to add nearly 9%. * As drought continues to affect the northwestern regions of the U.S. Midwest, the pressure to produce a bumper crop increasingly falls on the Eastern corn belt and Southern growing regions amid tight global stockpiles. * Weather-related problems with Brazil's second corn crop have prompted a spate of companies to exit their contracts on washout clauses, causing what some traders described as potentially the biggest wave of export cancellations for the world's No. 2 supplier in five years. * CBOT December corn last traded 4-3/4 cents higher at $5.61 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 13 to 16 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight as extended forecasts show hot, dry weather returning to much of the U.S. Midwest over the coming weeks, exacerbating conditions in the already drought-stricken upper Midwest. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to add nearly 5% for the week. * The U.S. soybean crush fell to a two-year low in June and missed all trade estimates, while soybean oil stocks thinned to the lowest in eight months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Thursday. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 14-1/4 cents higher at $13.94-1/4 per bushel, while nearby August soybeans gained 13-1/4 cents to 14.60-3/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Look to Climb Higher Into Weekend

Corn is 2 to 5 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 23 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 26 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 5 cents higher at midday Friday with trade following the lead of soybeans and wheat; pushing into the gap area while spread trade weakens. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow a bit more with the recent corn strength, energy complex trending sideways and driving demand fading short term.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Potash, DAP Keep Climbing

Retail fertilizer prices continue to move higher, led by two products — Potash and DAP — according to retailers contacted for the first week of July 2021. Potash was up 9% compared to last month and had an average price of $491/ton. Potash has pushed higher in recent weeks thanks to supply issues and increasing global demand.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures climb on firm cash markets, cattle extend slide

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed higher on Friday as firm U.S. cash markets and rising pork prices underscored tight hog supplies, analysts said. News of the first confirmed cases of African swine fever in farmed pigs in Germany added support, raising uncertainty about...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Morning Trade a Mixed Bag

Heading into Friday afternoon, live cattle and lean hog contracts are the only markets that really stand a chance at closing higher, unless corn dips lower before the day’s end. Livestock futures are mixed as the markets try to balance out both their technical and fundamental cues. The feeder cattle...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Wheat Surge Higher, Facing Dry Forecast

Not only did new-crop contracts of soybeans and all three U.S. wheats close higher Friday, they also closed higher on the week. The largest weekly gain of $1.03 a bushel went to September Minneapolis wheat with hot and dry conditions expected to continue next week in the northwestern U.S. Plains and north of the border as well.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Spring Wheat Pushing Higher

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 2 cents, November soybeans are up 11 cents and September KC wheat is up 9 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher, in line with Europe’s markets. Reports on June retail sales and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index are due out later Friday. Markets are still digesting recent earnings reports and this week’s news of higher consumer prices in June.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Trade May Mirror Yesterday

Livestock futures were generally able to hold their own Thursday and may not trade much differently Friday. Cash cattle trade will be limited with hog buyers likely not being aggressive. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $199.87 -$1.64*. Hogs: Lower Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $126.25 +$0.83**. * based on formula...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Soy checkoff investments work to increase profitability for US soybean farmers

The 78 farmer-leaders of the United Soybean Board approved new projects designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans. The goal ultimately is to increase profitability for U.S. soybean farmers. During the organization’s summer board meeting this week, leaders approved 181 new checkoff-funded projects with a total budget allocation of $78 million, for the 2022 fiscal year, starting October 1, 2021. Projects are considered and reviewed based on alignment with the checkoff’s overall objectives for supply, marketplace and demand across the target areas of soybean meal, oil and sustainability.
Retailagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Hovers Below 90 Cents

Cotton closed just below 90 cents Friday as speculators kept the upside pressure on the market. A growing perception among traders is that the 2021 crop is starting to suffer from too much rain. There are reports of shallow root systems, stunted growth and drowned-out fields. Of course, the key developmental time for the crop is mid-August, so there is time for either salvation or further adversity.
Iowa Statekciiradio.com

Iowa Corn, Soybeans Improving Slightly with Precipitation

Much needed rainfall limited farmers to 4.2 suitable days for field work last week, according to the latest Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Iowa’s corn condition improved slightly to 66% good to excellent, with corn silking or beyond reaching 21%, two days behind...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Dull, Mostly Quiet Trade Day

Heading into Friday’s trade, the livestock complex hopes to see a little more interest from traders before the week’s end but knows that it could be another back and forth day. Thursday’s trade came and went and there wasn’t a whole lot of excitement that rattled throughout the livestock complex....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures drift lower, lean hogs end mixed

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures drifted lower on Thursday in lackluster trade, with disappointing weekly export sales data and softening wholesale beef cut-out prices adding pressure, analysts said. "The fact that the cut-out on beef has been drifting lower just doesn't give the market...

