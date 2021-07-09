Christopher Grant Convicted in Federal Court for the Murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The U.S. Attorney's Office announced today that Christopher R. Grant, 47, of East St. Louis, faces the possibility of life without parole following his guilty plea earlier today to a series of federal charges in connection with the 2019 murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Trooper Hopkins, 33, was killed in the line of duty while attempting to execute a state search warrant at Grant's house in East St. Louis.
