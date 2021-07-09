Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Christopher Grant Convicted in Federal Court for the Murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The U.S. Attorney's Office announced today that Christopher R. Grant, 47, of East St. Louis, faces the possibility of life without parole following his guilty plea earlier today to a series of federal charges in connection with the 2019 murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Trooper Hopkins, 33, was killed in the line of duty while attempting to execute a state search warrant at Grant’s house in East St. Louis. Appearing in federal district court Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Fairview, IL
State
Illinois State
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
East Saint Louis, IL
Government
City
Fairview Heights, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#State Trooper#Federal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

State's Attorney Haine: Kevin Campbell Gets 60-Year Sentence For October 2018 Murder

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that Kevin Campbell has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the October 2018 murder of Tyrone Williams. Campbell is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence. In April, a Madison County jury found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder. “The murder of Tyrone Williams was a senseless act of violence that devastated his family, friends, and the whole community,” Haine said. “I’m Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judges Sentences Former SLMPD Officer For Perjury Regarding Undercover Officer's Assault

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced Bailey Colletta to three years of probation and two consecutive weekends of imprisonment on today’s date. The 28-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty in September 2019 to making false statements to a federal grand jury about her knowledge of the arrest and assault of a fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was working undercover and whom police mistakenly believed was Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine Announces Campbell Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine today announced that Kevin Campbell has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the October 2018 murder of Tyrone Williams. Campbell is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence. In April, a Madison County jury found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder. “The murder of Tyrone Williams was a senseless act of violence that devastated his family, friends, and the whole community,” Haine said. “I’m Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences St. Louis Man For Armed Robbery, Attempted Robbery, And Discharging A Firearm

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey accepted pleas of guilty from Isaac Gonzalez for crimes involving robbery, attempted robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of that attempted robbery today. Immediately after the guilty pleas, Gonzalez, a 24-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 13 years and 4 months. On May 21, 2019, Gonzalez entered the Cash America Pawn shop located in the 10500 block of Page Avenue Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

AG Raoul Issues Statement Regarding Arrest of Hervis Rogers For Voting While On Parole

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of seven attorneys general in issuing the following joint statement regarding the arrest of Hervis Rogers on charges of voting in the 2020 Texas Democratic primary while on parole. “The unwarranted criminalization of Hervis Rogers’ error is a grave miscarriage of justice. By casting his ballot in the 2020 primary, Hervis Rogers was simply attempting to fulfill his civic duty. Now he is potentially facing decades Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Police Chief Pulido, Mayor, Alton City Council, Recognizes True Hero - Brittany Ford - For Saving Life Of 3-Month-Old

FULL VIDEO OF ALTON COUNCIL MEETING, INCLUDES FORD BEING HONORED: ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido believes in recognizing those who assist his department in heroic ways and on Wednesday night at the Alton City Council meeting he honored Brittany Ford - with the mayor and rest of the council for her role saving a 3-month-old after an Amber Alert in March. Brittany’s heroic story, along with the Alton Police Department’s arrest work of a suspect goes like this: “At Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Adds 26 Deaths to COVID-19 Data, Positivity Rate Is 8.03 Percent Over Past 7 Days

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department announced on Thursday, after a death record review process with the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past few months, MCHD has been made aware of 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county. The health department said please note that data is provisional and subject to change during a pandemic. Through death record review, public health continues to verify and update data on an ongoing basis. "The increase of 26 deaths were found Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Animal Care And Control Closed On Friday After Building Is Struck

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Animal Care and Control announced it was closed on Friday after the building was struck Thursday. A 16-year-old with an instructional driving permit was driving with her father, made an error, and struck the building, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Vucich said. The building is located at 8501 Route 143, Edwardsville. Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said the area struck was the office and no individuals or animals were hurt. She also Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $3.5 Million In Restore, Reinvest, And Renew Program Grants In Response To Summer Violence

CHICAGO—Using revenue generated from adult-use cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced 21 grants totaling $3.5 million to organizations offering young people and emerging adults (ages 10 to 25) pro-social activities that may reduce violence and victimization or provide increased street intervention this summer. Grant awards will support three months of programming, from July 1 to September 30. The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, Continue Reading
Dupage County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Assistance Approved For Dupage County For June Tornadoes

Residents and Businesses in DuPage County Can Apply for Low-Interest, Long-Term Loans to Boost Recovery SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the state’s request for assistance to help people and businesses in DuPage County from severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in June 2021. In addition to DuPage County, people and businesses in the contiguous Illinois counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will also are Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Governor Candidate Gary Rabine: Violent Crime In Chicago Hurting Real People

WOODSTOCK – As violent crime continues to rise in Chicago, gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine says people need to look beyond the statistics and see the impact the crime wave is having on real people. “It is easy to get lost in the numbers because the numbers are astonishing,” Rabine said. “But the real story is the impact violent crime is having on the everyday life of people. The victims of these crimes have friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. These people are Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

The Gori Law Firm Names Epps And Marcus As New Partners

EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized and based in Edwardsville, Ill., is proud to announce attorneys Jason Epps and Bob Marcus have been named the firm’s newest partners. Both attorneys will be working in the Edwardsville location. Jason Epps joined The Gori Law Firm while completing his law degree at Southern Illinois University School of Law. As an attorney, he is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri and focuses his career on assisting individual Continue Reading
Public SafetyPosted by
RiverBender.com

FBI: 'John Doe 44' In Custody As Of July 15, 2021

One of the FBI’s most-wanted listed as John Doe 44, is in custody as of July 15, 2021. The FBI believes Doe has information on a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Authorities have not released Doe’s name or say where he was found. Also, the FBI did not indicate if any charges have been filed against the man. On Wednesday, July 15, the FBI sent a nationwide alert saying "John Doe 44" is believed to have critical information regarding a child victim. The FBI said Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Landmark Legislation Advancing Rights Of Most Vulnerable In Illinois' Justice System

CHICAGO — Surrounded by sponsoring lawmakers, criminal justice reform advocates and a victim of wrongful conviction, today Governor JB Pritzker signed a package of nation-leading legislation that puts Illinois at the forefront of the work to bring about true reform to the state’s justice system. “An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change the laws that have failed the people they serve. My administration has infused that value into everything we Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy