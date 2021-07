Meekness brings power and freedom, and the meek will both inherit and rule on a new earth. In his short story "How Much Land Does a Man Need?" Leo Tolstoy tells the tale of a peasant named Pahóm who states that he wouldn't fear anything if he only had enough land. The Devil takes him up on this boast, and Pahóm eventually purchases land. But over time, he succumbs to greed and wants more. Eventually, he is offered the ability to cheaply purchase as much land as he can walk around in a day. Taking up the challenge, Pahóm sets out at daybreak and is barely able to return to his starting point by the time the sun goes down. He exerts himself so much that when he finally reaches his destination, he drops dead. Pahóm's servant buries him, and Tolstoy answers the tale's guiding question with one final, poignant sentence: "Six feet from his head to his heels was all he needed."