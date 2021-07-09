Cancel
Wizards Interview Lakers and Longtime LeBron Assistant To Be Bradley Beal’s Next Coach

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, who has helped LeBron James win two NBA championships, recently interviewed for the Washington Wizards open head coaching position. While he's made no indication that he is leaving Los Angeles, he does have ambitions to be a head coach someday," reported Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. Two people with knowledge of the situation told SCNG that Handy interviewed for the Washington Wizards head coaching job last month.

