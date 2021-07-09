4-H donates to local fan drive

Sevier County 4-H’er, Ethan Wolcott, recently announced that he would be holding a box fan drive. The Be Cool, Stay Cool Fan Drive is a project that Wolcott has taken on himself, with help from the Sevier County Extension Office. He teamed up with Dr. Randy Walker and Angie Walker to reach more of the community. Wolcott, who is only 17, was able to raise $905, including $200 donated by Hale Real Estate. Dr. Randy Walker has agreed to match the $905 that Wolcott raised, equaling a total of $1,810 for the fan drive. In the end, they were able to purchase 94 fans for Sevier County.