Drake's Dodger Stadium Date Was a Little Less Private Than He Anticipated: See Fan Reactions

Going on a $10,000 date with Johanna Leia may have been the best album promotion for Drakeas he prepares to release Certified Lover Boy, but the internet has not been kind to the model. Leia was spotted on a date with Drake at Dodger Stadium this week, renting out the entire building to have a private dinner. They were photographed by an overhead helicopter, who captured shots of them looking up at the camera. Ever since, lots of people have been rudely commenting about Leia's look, body-shaming her on social media.