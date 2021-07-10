Drake's Dodger Stadium Date Was a Little Less Private Than He Anticipated: See Fan Reactions
Drake isn't the most discrete lover boy in the city after a helicopter stumbled on his Dodger Stadium date Thursday night. The OVO rapper and model Johanna Leia enjoyed dinner for two (and probably hundreds of thousands more than he expected) at an empty Dodgers Stadium. This is the second L.A.-based sports stadium Drizzy has cleared out for his personal entertainment in the last three months after he rented out the 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium for his 2021 Billboard Music Awards afterparty in May, following his Artist of the Decade win.www.billboard.com
