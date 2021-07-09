Cancel
Tennessee State

Federal court blocks Tennessee transgender bathroom law

By Ethan Illers
WHNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a controversial Tennessee bathroom law. House Bill 1182 “requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity’s or business’s policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility if the entity or business maintains such a policy.”

