Federal court blocks Tennessee transgender bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a controversial Tennessee bathroom law. House Bill 1182 “requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity’s or business’s policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility if the entity or business maintains such a policy.”