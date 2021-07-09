CMT’s Weekly Roundup Takes A Trip To The Rodeo With Cody Johnson and More

Though we’re only seven months in to 2021, some of country music’s best albums have already made themselves known. On this multi-generational list, you’ll find genre-bending artists carving out their own spaces in the expansive landscape of country music. Carrie Underwood’s debut gospel album My Savior is just as stunning as Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram’s acoustic The Marfa Tapes, while Miko Marks and Allison Russell breathe new life into the genre with their stunning albums Our Country and Outside Child, respectively. Legends Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson sit alongside the new generation of stars including Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce, all of whom put out excellent work this year.