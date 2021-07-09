Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

CMT’s Weekly Roundup Takes A Trip To The Rodeo With Cody Johnson and More

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features rodeo-ready tunes from one of country music’s favorite cowboys, a returning Billboard chart-topper, and more. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Cody Johnson’s two new singles “God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” and “Stronger” join the announcement of the July 14-premiering feature film, Dear...

www.cmt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Tracy Chapman
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Blanco Brown
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt#Rodeo#Music Video#Cmt#American Songwriter#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCMT

CMT Rewind: Blake Shelton’s ‘Red River Blue’ Reveals His Breakout Superstardom

A decade into his 20-year-old country career, 2011 found Blake Shelton on the cusp of an elevated level of unprecedented stardom, highlighted by the release of his sixth studio album Red River Blue. Marking the first time that the performer both reached double-platinum selling Billboard success and a full slate of Billboard Hot Country chart number-one singles with all tracks released, it set the course for the second 10-year run of his career, which finds him a tabloid, television, and musical icon, and inarguably a quintessential part of what defines excellence in the genre. However, the acceptance of his superstar evolution initially troubled the Tishomingo, Oklahoma native.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Releases the Official Trailer for His Documentary ‘Dear Rodeo’

On Wednesday (July 14th) country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson released the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Dear Rodeo: the Cody Johnson Story. According to a press release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville and Trafalgar Releasing, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story recounts the country star’s real-life journey from dusty rodeo arenas in Texas to performing at some of the biggest music performance stages in America.
Moviessoundslikenashville.com

‘Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story’ Heading to Theaters

When Cody Johnson released his autobiographical song “Dear Rodeo,” fans got an inside look at a man who bid farewell to his life as a rodeo star and changed paths to music. The four-minute track is just a little glimpse into that journey, which will now be expanded upon in the new documentary film, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story.
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson announces documentary film

Trafalgar Releasing brings Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story to cinemas this summer. COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville and Trafalgar Releasing are proud to announce a theatrical event release for Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, with limited screenings beginning August 10th. The film, from rising country music superstar Cody Johnson and Tacklebox Films, recounts Johnson’s real-life journey from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to some of the biggest musical stages in America. With guest appearances by Reba McEntire (with whom he shares a duet version of “Dear Rodeo“), Navy Seal Chris Kyle’s widow Taya (Kyle), Houston Ranch’s James Barton, along with Johnson’s wife Brandi (Johnson), his producer Trent Willmon, his pastor Randy Weaver and his high school teachers, Johnson opens up about how his years on the rodeo circuit fortuitously prepared him for his life as a country star.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Cody Johnson & Mitchell Tenpenny

Cody Johnson has released two brand new tracks, “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s song)” and “Stronger,” from his upcoming double album. Cody will continue to release two new songs each month through September, leading into the release of his new project this fall. Mitchell Tenpenny has released a new song...
Music929thebull.com

Cody Johnson Continues His New Music Rollout With Two More Songs [Listen]

Earlier in 2021, when he announced plans to put out a double album in the fall, Cody Johnson promised fans that he'd share two new tracks per month leading up to the project's release day. Now, he's continuing to make good on that promise, putting out "God Bless the Boy (Cori's Song)" and "Stronger" as his two new tracks for the month of July.
Celebritiesthenew93q.com

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter. Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT's upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride's life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

The Country Network and CMT Premiering Shane Michael Taylor’s Powerful & Impactful Video “I’m Giving In”

Shane Michael Taylor, a songwriter and inspirational quadriplegic with severe cerebral palsy, will be shining a spotlight on an often overlooked abuse in the healthcare industry with his latest music video I’m Giving In, premiering this week. Starting Monday, fans will get their first opportunity to view the heart wrenching video when it premieres on The Country Network at 7:30 AM. Full air dates and times for the week can be found below. Then, on Friday, July 23, the video will be available to stream on CMT at www.cmt.com/cmt-music-videos.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Sounds Like Nashville’s 10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Though we’re only seven months in to 2021, some of country music’s best albums have already made themselves known. On this multi-generational list, you’ll find genre-bending artists carving out their own spaces in the expansive landscape of country music. Carrie Underwood’s debut gospel album My Savior is just as stunning as Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram’s acoustic The Marfa Tapes, while Miko Marks and Allison Russell breathe new life into the genre with their stunning albums Our Country and Outside Child, respectively. Legends Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson sit alongside the new generation of stars including Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce, all of whom put out excellent work this year.
CelebritiesCMT

Aaron Lewis’ “Am I The Only One” Makes Top 15 Debut on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Staind frontman-turned-country singer Aaron Lewis made a surprise launch into the upper echelons of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week, with his track “Am I The Only One” debuting in the Top 15 on the chart, as well as reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Stained previously hit the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 back in 2001 with “It’s Been Awhile,” and followed that with other rock chart hits including “So Far Away” and “Right Here.”
MusicCMT

CMT Premieres New Cover Song Edition of ‘Campfire Sessions’

CMT’s popular Campfire Sessions premieres a special hour-long episode tonight, July 1, featuring cover song performances from each artist highlighted in this season’s episodes. Everything from the Brothers Osborne performing Willie Nelson to Lady A reimagining Fleetwood Mac, Keb’ Mo’ offering a stirring take on Bill Withers, and Kane Brown performing Blake Shelton, it’s all here.
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Is the ‘Dolly Parton of My Generation’

Parker McCollum has some serious words of praise for Miranda Lambert. The rising country star teamed up with a few heavy hitters — including Lambert — to write for his upcoming debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker has a credit on a track called "Falling Apart," co-written with Jon Randall and Randy Rogers. Both McCollum and Lambert hail from Texas originally, and he says he's been a longtime fan of the superstar's work.
Relationship Adviceallaccess.com

Bobby Bones Weds In Nashville

National radio and television personality BOBBY BONES wed CAITLIN PARKER on SATURDAY evening (7/17) in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their NASHVILLE home. PEOPLE.com shares the first photos and details here. DAN + SHAY performed the couple’s first dance at the tented reception, the JESSE AND THE RIPPERS...
CelebritiesCMT

Carly Pearce, Lee Ann Womack, Lady A Set For 2021 ACM Honors

“Next Girl” singer-songwriter Carly Pearce is set to host the upcoming ACM Honors on Aug. 25 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium–an evening that is devoted each year to recognizing special honorees and winners from the Academy of Country Music Awards. Earlier this year, Pearce netted two ACM trophies, for Music Event of the Year and Single of the Year (both wins for her Lee Brice collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy