The Nets have remade themselves as the NBA’s star team – and everything that entails. From the moment Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant turned Brooklyn a pop-up super team, the Nets have embraced a culture of enabling their top players. Brooklyn signed DeAndre Jordan to a lucrative contract because he was a friend of Durant and Irving. The Nets allowed their stars to force out one coach and choose another. Brooklyn has tolerated Irving doing whatever he wants. In fact, the Nets leaned even further into star culture by trading for James Harden, who got his own special treatment with the Rockets.