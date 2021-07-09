Cancel
Hawaii State

Goat lottery planned to protect Hawaii historic park

Boston 25 News WFXT
HONOLULU — (AP) — To protect historic lands from invasive goats, Hawaii officials will distribute the live animals to the public via a lottery.

Hawaii officials will hold the lottery as a way to remove at least 700 goats from Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historic Park, which is an important cultural and historical site on the west side of the Big Island, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Those interested in the goats may apply for permits, which will be issued through a random lottery on July 28. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will distribute 20 to 50 goats per permit.

Applicants must indicate how many goats they want and can't choose individual animals.

Lottery winners must have a 16-foot (4.87-meter) enclosed horse trailer or equivalent to pick up the goats so that they don't escape. A permit can be refused if a trailer isn't secured.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

