Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 230 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tererro, or 13 miles northeast of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Santa Fe, Tererro, Hyde Memorial State Park, Cowles, Tesuque and Glorieta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH