Department of State Issues Directive Against Third-Party Access
HARRISBURG – The Department of State is taking further action following Franklin County State Senator Doug Mastriano’s recent election audit attempt. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid issued Friday a directive prohibiting third-party access to election voting systems. She says this addresses requests counties allow outside entities not involved with the conduct of elections to review and copy the internal electronic, software, mechanical, logic and related components of Pennsylvania’s voting systems.www.wkok.com
