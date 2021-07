Today the metal-core band Bullet For My Valentine announced their new self-titled Album Bullet For My Valentine.”This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” says vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Tuck. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.” The album is set to drop on October 22nd via Spinefarm / Search & Destroy Records; it will be the band’s seventh studio album. Tuck started writing the album back in 2019, and then in June 2020, While She Sleeps producer Carl Brown joined the work on the LP. Brown also produced and mixed the band’s 2018 album Gravity.