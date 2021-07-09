Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Review: An Overdue, Yet Entertaining Origin Story

FanBolt.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Black Widow movie has been long, long overdue and not just because of the pandemic. For years, fans have pushed for a solo film diving into the backstory of Black Widow, and while it’s great that it finally got made, I just wish it had been made and released before Avengers: Endgame. The timing would have been such a better fit for this character in the overall MCU, and it would have had more of an impact on her character’s storyline in Endgame.

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Guardian#Black Widow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
MoviesColumbus Alive

‘Black Widow’ is so overdue it loses some impact

While the movie theater experience isn't quite back to normal, a return to the big screen for the Marvel Cinematic Universe still feels like a moment. It’s even more fitting that the movie is a standalone “Black Widow” finally getting a release after three delays due to the pandemic. Even...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

BLACK WIDOW (2021) – Review

Okay, now we’re talking “Summer at the movies”! Yeah, yeah we’ve had the newest entry in a “tentpole franchise” with the mind- (and butt) numbing F9, but this Friday’s big release continues a now 13-year tradition. We’re going back to the multiplex (or a deluxe “single-screen palace” for those lucky few) for a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! “Excelsior’, as our much-missed “king of cameos” would say. Oh, and this dive is so “deep’ you may get a bit of whiplash in your reclining theatre seat (or in your “Lazy boy” at home, which is now an option, but go out, please) since it’s a prequel to the film in which we said goodbye to this character, from 2019. But really, after her introduction in 2010s IRON MAN II, and roles in six other MCU epics, she, yes S-H-E, is long, long overdue for a solo showcase (heck, a team-up with her bow-wielding BFF would’ve been nice). And after countless release date changes, it’s finally time for film fans to brace themselves for the sting (or should it be bite) of the BLACK WIDOW! To quote Stan once more, “Face front!”, or you won’t see the screen, ‘natch’ true believers!
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Black Widow’ is a killer Marvel movie

At first glance, Cate Shortland might seem an odd choice to direct a Marvel movie. The Australian director usually makes films whose budgets wouldn’t be enough to cover the snacks for a Marvel crew, let alone pay for the required riot of special effects. But the films Shortland has made...
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: Deplorably structured screenplay kills ‘Black Widow’

Before Black Widow, the longest gap between Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies was a little under two years, and that was when the franchise was first getting off the ground. But with Black Widow delayed three times due to that thing that’s still going on, we’ve been waiting over two years for the next MCU movie—which, honestly, was a nice break from a franchise that’s been churning out at least two movies a year since 2013. Unless, of course, you’ve been following the various MCU TV shows, in which case Black Widow is just the next pump of the endless IV drip that Disney slipped into our brain veins upon birth.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Teases Natasha's Story

Marvel is returning to the big screen this weekend with Black Widow, and we are heading into the final days of the marketing. So far, the reviews are pretty positive overall, and the box office projections are looking pretty solid as well. We'll have to see how things end up shaking out with the second to last, at the time of writing, hybrid release for Disney. We got another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Widow today that teases Natasha's story and setting up future stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicsNewsweek

'Black Widow' Origins: How Marvel Comics Portray Natasha Romanoff

Black Widow takes place after Natasha Romanoff's (played by Scarlett Johansson) Avengers family was broken apart in Avengers: Civil War. She finds herself with nowhere to turn, so she instead looks to find the family she once had. In the movie, many of Natasha's roots are revealed, following her journey...
MoviesCanton Repository

Review: Scarlett Johansson finally receives her just due in ‘Black Widow’

A film featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow was long overdue and a well-earned reward for the actress, Scarlett Johansson, who portrays her — even if the character’s ultimate fate is known. It hits screens and the Disney+ streaming service for $29.99 Wednesday. The lament from this corner is...
Video GamesArs Technica

Black Widow review: ScarJo’s sendoff is MCU’s best standalone film yet

This week's Black Widow may have put a new hit Marvel franchise in motion. It is intimate, aggressive, funny, and brutal in every PG-13 sense possible. It's an Eastern European Marvel superhero tale that gives hearts to heartless characters without falling into the typical Marvel trap of ending with a neatly tied bow. And the entire cast nails this balancing act.
MoviesKSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Black Widow’ An Outstanding & Exciting Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait is finally over for fans wanting to see another Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the big screen. It’s been over two years since the box office juggernaut “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. Though there has been some small-screen action on Disney+ to tide us over (“WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and the currently-ongoing “Loki” series), the big screen experience has been sorely missed.
Movieskeengamer.com

Black Widow Review: Worth the Long Wait

Ever since her appearance in Iron Man 2, fans have campaigned for Black Widow to get her own movie. With each film, the campaign has grown louder and louder to get this character the respect she deserves. After nearly a decade, Marvel Studios finally announced that a solo Black Widow movie would be hitting theatres in 2020. That was the plan until the COVID-19 outbreak put the release date on hold as Disney tried to navigate through uncharted territory as to what to do with their schedule.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Black Widow (2021)

Directed by Cate Shortland. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko and William Hurt. On the run from the authorities, Natasha Romanoff joins forces with her dysfunctional family in an attempt to bring down the chilling initiative that turned her into a ruthless assassin.
MoviesRefinery29

Black Widow Makes A Few Amendments To Nat’s Avengers Story

Major spoilers are ahead. After months of withstanding postponements, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have finally gotten the chance to officially say goodbye to Scarlett Johansson in her final act in Black Widow, in theaters and on Disney+ now. In her eponymous solo film, the assassin-turned-Avenger reconciles her painful past and the people who shaped it, resulting in a belated but full-circle character arc — and an important reminder of the massive role that Black Widow played in bringing Phase Three of the MCU to a satisfying close.
MoviesWTVQ

WTVQ ABC 36 REVIEW: Black Widow provides great action, thrilling story

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After 11 years and seven movies, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow finally gets her own spotlight. The character of Natasha Romanoff has been a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010’s Iron Man 2. Fans have followed the character through so many conflicts with aliens and robots, but have never gotten a deep dive into her past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy