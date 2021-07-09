Hidden Cows And Complaining Chickens Populate Cartoonist Sandra Boynton's Jigsaw Puzzles

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.