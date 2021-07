Mayhem vocalist Attila Csihar guests this week to discuss the band’s new EP, Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando, which consists of three new originals and four classic punk covers. Attila shares the punk rock albums that shaped him in his youth, how he had to smuggle music into communist Hungary while growing up there in the early ’80s, his first time meeting Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, Discharge reacting to the Mayhem cover of their track, and why he prefers today’s audiences to the violent shows of the ’80s. Attila also relays how the pandemic has affected Mayhem, how they plan to tour with ever-shifting rules in every country, and the horror movie soundtrack he’s working on with Greg Anderson of Sunn O))).