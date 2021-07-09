Cancel
Egyptian Black/Death Metallers Crescent Unveil Latest Single, “As Nu Enshrines Death”

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrescent have been kicking around in Egypt’s murky metal underground since 1998. I won’t pretend to have followed their career to this point, so I’ll take their biography’s word that they’ve undergone quite a few stylistic (and member) changes over the ensuing 23 years. Here’s what I can confidently say, though: what they’re doing right now, after more than two decades of refining their craft, is absolutely working!

