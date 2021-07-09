How The Mandalorian Dave Filoni Action Figure Hearkens Back to a Star Wars Tradition
Star Wars toys remain one of the venerable franchise’s most reliable metrics when it comes to assessing the enduring sustainability of its films and television shows, and also accurately identifies which characters continue to capture the imaginations of fans young and old alike. However, the miniaturized medium is occasionally used as a tribute to some of the franchise’s esteemed behind-the-scenes personnel. Indeed, Hasbro has just revealed that the latest recipient of this honor is none other than The Mandalorian’s Dave Filoni.www.denofgeek.com
