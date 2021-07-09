Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Friends Raising Funds For Funeral Of Long Island 21-Year-Old Who Died In Crash

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttOk9_0asPglQb00
Demetrius Hall Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Stacia Brown

Friends of a Long Island teen who was killed in a two-vehicle crash have started a GoFundMe effort to help raise money for his funeral.

Demetrius Hall, age 21, of Bellport, was killed on Thursday, July 8, while traveling southbound on North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue in a 2003 Honda Accord when it veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 1995 Peterbilt truck, according to police.

Family friend, Stacia Brown started the fund and is asking for any help on GoFundMe which has raised more than $7,000 in several hours.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Dead, 3 Injured In Horrific Lakewood Crash

A 16-year-old passenger was killed and at least three others injured in crash Monday night in Lakewood, The Lakewood Scoop reports. A teen driving a 2009 Infinity G37 was heading east on Cedarbridge Avenue approaching the intersection of Clover Street at a high rate of speed and was trying to navigate around another vehicle stopped and trying to turn in the lefthand lane around 9:30 p.m., the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition

A local family is asking for the community's help after their son was killed in a crash on Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs on the Fourth of July. Rafael Cruz, 21, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Cruz had The post GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition appeared first on KESQ.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Found On Side Of Long Island Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on the side of a Long Island road. A person walking by discovered the body in Middle Island on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said. The body was...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead At His Long Island Home

A suspect is at large after a man was found fatally shot in his Long Island home. Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call from the family of Josue Bedell, age 47, requesting a wellness check at 10:05 a.m. Sunday, July 4, saying they had been unable to get in contact with him since Saturday, July 3.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Victim To Long Island Hotels, Motels

A Long Island man has been sentenced for forcing a victim to engage in prostitution at hotels and motels in Suffolk and Nassau counties over the course of two years. Dominic Cunningham, age 27, of Roosevelt, had pleaded guilty to three felony sex trafficking counts, and charges of second-degree promoting prostitution, and third-degree intimidating a victim or witness, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Crystal Patino, age 39, had last been seen leaving Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, according to Nassau County Police. Police announced that she was located on Sunday afternoon,...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Found Seriously Injured Behind Long Island Strip Mall

A man was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted behind a Long Island strip mall and left alone to tend to his wounds, police said. Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to the back of a Route 347 strip mall in Port Jefferson at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there was a report of a man who had suffered injuries.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy