Hidden Gems Near The Square

Categories: Shopping, Arts & Culture, General, Live Music, Wine & Culinary. The Square is the heart of downtown Bloomington, lined with over 30 locally-owned businesses including shops, restaurants, art galleries, and more. There's so much to do directly on The Square, but there are even more incredible businesses and attractions surrounding it. Venture off the beaten path to explore these downtown hidden gems that are in very near proximity to The Square — you just might discover some new favorite places!