Matt Riddle Explains Past Issues With Seth Rollins

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiddle recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and finally revealed how he and his wife Lisa had heat with Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch. There had been rumors of Rollins and Riddle having heat around the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view after comments Rollins made on a WWE Watch Along stream that October, saying he had no interest in ever facing Riddle. After a brief interaction at the Survivor Series, they then worked together at the 2021 Royal Rumble as Rollins eliminated Riddle from the match after a Curb Stomp. Riddle revealed in this new interview that the heat began after his wife Lisa body-shamed some of the female WWE Superstars in a now-deleted Instagram post from November 2019, which included a photo of Lynch’s back side. You can see a screenshot of that post below.

www.pwmania.com

