Martell Holt is Triggered When New Baby is Discussed + Melody Holt Falls out with Destiny Williams

Marriages have been tested for the LAMH cast. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” couple Destiny Williams and La’Berrick Williams were introduced on the show as friends of Melody Holt and Martell Holt. Destiny felt like she was caught in the middle since she’s friends with both. But when she tried to tell Martell he made bad choices, Martell became irate. And he warned her that she would see how difficult marriage can be when her own marriage would be tested in the future. Interestingly enough, there has been a lot of chatter on social media already. People have been speculating as to why La’Berrick no longer appears on the show.