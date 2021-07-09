Cancel
Open returns to Royal St. George’s

By John Berry
Lake County Record Bee
 7 days ago

The 149th edition of the British Open Golf Championship tees it up this coming Thursday at Royal St. George’s Golf Club on England’s far southeastern coast. It is a links-style course just outside the medieval town of Sandwich and will be hosting the Open Championship, as it is known on the other side of the Atlantic, for the 15th time. The defending champ is Irishman Shane Lowry who captured his first major championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in 2019. The Open Championship was canceled last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t rescheduled later in the year. A maximum of 30,000 fans will be able to attend this year’s Open.

