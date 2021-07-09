Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Reebok has a wild, monster sneaker that it guarantees everyone can buy

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReebok is continuing to push back into the spotlight with yet another collaborative slapper. Upstart Korean brand Kanghyuk has followed up its striking Premier Road Modern from last year with a new mid-top version that’s even more worthy of your attention. But the coolest thing of all is a deviation from the scarcity that defines the modern sneaker game — as everyone who wants a pair will be able to get one.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Sneaker#Running Shoes#Korean#Nike#Shopping Bag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
Related
YogaPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo Has Me Convinced That Patterned Leggings Are Making A Comeback

I live by a simple mantra: If J.Lo loves something, I should at least check it out and see if it’s worth the hype. I did that with string bikinis and glittery coffee cups, but now I’m fully head-over-sneakers for J.Lo’s printed leggings. She’s been wearing a ton of different versions so far this summer and I have all the details on how you can copy her gym look for yourself.
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Beyoncé Makes Her First Foray Into Swimwear With Ivy Park’s New Summer Collection

When dreaming up her next Ivy Park x Adidas drop, it’s clear Beyonce had one thing on her mind: a brightly-colored summer wardrobe. The performer’s popular high fashion-inspired activewear brand took to Instagram today to tease waves crashing with a “How do you flex?” tagline written across the screen as it gave a first look at its premiere swimwear range.
Hypebae

Beat the Summer Heat With KITH Women's New Collection

KITH Women is back with a brand new Summer 2021 collection. The 87-piece range highlights the label’s signature dusty and neutral color palette seen on an array of seasonal silhouettes. As more beaches start to reopen, update your swimwear collection with the brand’s Degrade Amara U-Neck Top and Bottom set,...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Tropic Of C Collabs With Revolve For The Ultimate Swimwear Line

Tropic of C and Revolve have come together for a collaboration swimwear line. Tropic Of C, which was founded by model, Candice Swanepoel, explores Tulum with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, and Swanepoel for the exclusive capsule collection with Revolve. The brands embrace summer togetherness and adventures with colorful swimsuits, crochet...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

'Oreo' Air Jordan 5 Retro Coming in August

It’s been nearly 7 years to the day since the first Air Jordan 5 “Oreo,” and now rumors have emerged of a possible rerelease for the popular retro colorway. First introduced in Fall 2013, the “Oreo” Air Jordan 5 flips Nike’s fan-favorite speckled black-and-white theme on Michael Jordan’s 5th signature sneaker. The 2013 version of the sneaker uses a black nubuck upper with a white midsole accented by a black flame design with white splatter. The straightforward colorway was popular upon its first release, and now it’s expected to return during Summer 2021.
Apparelinputmag.com

Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Denim” Mimics Levi’s Collaboration From 2008

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has become the punchline of many jokes over the last decade, but the last year has brought the model notable attention. While some newfound fandom has surely been the result of its taller counterpart’s spike in both popularity and after-marketing pricing, recent believers of the Mid have been drawn by the sneaker’s own merits.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Expected February 2022

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. While no longer celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, the Air...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Plus “Triple Black” Returns With Smoky Soles

Since entering the Swoosh’s lineup, the Nike Vapormax Plus has gained a cult following for its heritage design and forward-thinking cushioning. For its latest ensemble, the hybrid silhouette takes on a “Black/Anthracite” colorway. Akin to the “Triple Black” style of the Air Huarache, the forthcoming pair is sure to gain...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

Despite not being in the midst of a milestone anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 has emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the first six months of 2021. And as collectors eagerly await for the model’s “Lightning” colorway to return for the first-time ever come August, they’ve recently been treated to rumors that a “Red Thunder” option will launch in October.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

LoveShackFancy x Superga’s Latest Drop Has This Summer’s Perfect Floral Sneakers

There are good collaborations that happen just once and then there are great collaborations that work time and time again. The Superga x LoveShackFancy match-up is definitely in the latter category and their drops just keep getting better! The two brands are back for the third time with some super cute sneaks, so if you’re a fan of all things floral and pastel, you need to pick up a few pairs immediately.
RetailSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Releasing in 2022

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ is part of Jordan Brand’s early 2022 collection and will release during February. If the color blocking looks familiar, that’s because it resembles the 2013 ‘Green Glow’ Air Jordan 4. Jordan Brand will take the color blocking, but instead of using Green Glow, we have Infrared.
ApparelSole Collector

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 1 High Reportedly Releasing This Fall

Jordan Brand will continue to look to the past for inspiration on new releases, this time bringing the popular “Bordeaux” color scheme from the Air Jordan 7 to the Air Jordan 1. According to leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High will hit shelves in Fall 2021. Unlike...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from July 3rd to July 9th

Over the last seven months, dozens of sneakers have both released and been teased. And to commemorate passing the half-way mark of the year (July 2nd), the Sneaker News editorial team put together two lists: The Top 10 Sneakers of 2021 (So Far) and The Top 10 Most Anticipate Sneakers for the Rest of 2021 (So Far).
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

June Saw An Incredible Run Of Yeezys, Jordans, And Nike Basketball Classics

Every single month, there are always some incredible sneakers released to the masses although this past June has felt pretty special. From new Air Jordan colorways to retros of classic Nike Basketball shoes, it is safe to say sneakerheads have been pretty spoiled. Having said that, many of these shoes sold out as soon as they hit the market, and it left many fans yearning for some pairs. Well thankfully, eBay has you covered in that regard as they have a massive inventory containing all of the best releases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy