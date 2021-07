When we admire abstract art, what are we looking for? What feelings develop inside of us the longer we ponder, question, and stare at an abstract work of art? What is the artist trying to make us see or feel? Worcester-based artist John Hayes-Nikas challenges art fanatics to take a deep dive into his art and draw their own meanings and emotions from his work. He offers little explanation but a world of meaning in his two series, "The Return" and "Structure and Matrix" — the first one entirely focused on black and white shadows and shading, and the other on bold and colorful abstract designs.