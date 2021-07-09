Cancel
Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Alex Cora Sticks With Familiar Group For Series Opener

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Will home comforts and a familiar look help the Boston Red Sox stop their skid when they face the Philadelphia Phillies?. Red Sox manager Alex Cora named an unchanged lineup for Friday’s matchup at Fenway Park. The lineup Boston will use against Philadelphia is the same one he deployed Wednesday afternoon in the 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angeles. The Red Sox have lost two consecutive games, but still are tied for the most wins in Major League Baseball and the best record in the American League.

