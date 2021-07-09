Three charged with check fraud in Watertown

Three men were arrested in Watertown after police say they tried to cash fraudulent checks at a local casino. On July 7 at 1:38 p.m., Watertown Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Fifth Ave. SE for a report of fraudulent checks cashed at a local casino. Four hours later, officers responded to the 3300 block of 9th Ave. SE to assist South Dakota Highway Patrol, who had the suspects for the fraudulent checks detained at a traffic stop, Watertown police said.