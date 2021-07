Ministers have suggested that the government will reject proposals to introduce new taxes on sugar and salt to help remedy Britain’s addiction to junk food.The newly published National Food Strategy review said the government must take action to encourage people to eat less sugar, salt and meat in an effort to save lives and protect the NHS.However, communities secretary Robert Jenrick said the government would be cautious about imposing any new “burdens” on the public.Asked about the proposed sugar levy adding an estimated 87p to the price of Frosties, Mr Jenrick told LBC Radio: “I think you have to be very cautious...