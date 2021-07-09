Crime Watch

Officers responded to the Walgreens on the 1900 block of Lincoln Blvd for a burglary. Security personnel reported that while monitoring the surveillance cameras in the store, they noted a male individual use his feet to smash a front pane of glass at the store’s entrance. The male made full entry and was seen rummaging through a cash register before exiting the same way he entered, empty-handed. No arrest was made in this case and the investigation remains ongoing.