Santa Monica, CA

Crime Watch

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 7 days ago

Officers responded to the Walgreens on the 1900 block of Lincoln Blvd for a burglary. Security personnel reported that while monitoring the surveillance cameras in the store, they noted a male individual use his feet to smash a front pane of glass at the store’s entrance. The male made full entry and was seen rummaging through a cash register before exiting the same way he entered, empty-handed. No arrest was made in this case and the investigation remains ongoing.

www.smdp.com

