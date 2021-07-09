Cancel
Do the Suns Have a Weakness? Plus, All-Time Point Guards With Wosny Lambre, and Joel McHale

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussillo shares his thoughts on Suns-Bucks Game 2, as well as the dwindling NBA Finals ratings (0:45) before talking to The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre about the Suns seeming to have no holes their game, what to watch for in Game 3 in Milwaukee, where Chris Paul ranks all time among NBA point guards, and more (15:30). Then Ryen talks with actor, comedian, and TV host Joel McHale about his career, playing college football, and more (47:10). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:15).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Point#Suns Bucks Game 2#Ringer#Life Advice#Joel Mchale Producers
