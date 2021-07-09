Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘How I Became a Superhero’ on Netflix, Where A Detective Discovers Enhancements Have Become A Dangerous Street Drug

By Johnny Loftus
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody and their brother and their sister have superpowers in How I Became a Superhero (Netflix) — enhanced folks are part of everyday Parisian life. And that’s not necessarily a problem until nefarious elements figure out how to extract those powers and manufacture them as a drug, to the physical detriment of the enhanced individuals themselves. One eccentric detective owes it to himself to figure out what’s going on.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Niven
Person
Swann Arlaud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superheroes#Enhancements#Parisian#Hbo#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
ComicsDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’ on Netflix, the Opening Salvo in a New ‘Gundam’ Anime Trilogy

Now on Netflix, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway is the first of three planned anime films adapting Yoshiyuki Tomino’s manga series from 1989-90. It’s also a piece of the endless Gundam franchise sprawl, which spans dozens of TV series, films and comics dating back to the late 1970s, and tells stories of giant human-controlled military robots battling against the backdrop of a future in which humans have begun migrating off Earth before they render it uninhabitable. The title worth mentioning here is 1988’s Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, as its events are frequently referenced. If any of this makes sense to you, then you’ve probably already made plans to watch Hathaway. If it sounds like so much gobbledygook, you may want to start elsewhere in the Gundam tangle — or just shrug and fire up Too Hot to Handle or the Liam Neeson movie where he drives the semi-truck over a frozen Arctic lake.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’ on Netflix, a Collection of Pop Culture References and Gory Slasher Tropes Looking For a Place to Land

Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the first in a trilogy of films debuting on consecutive Fridays this month on Netflix, and they’re inspired by some R.L. Stine books that shifted 80 million units primarily in the ’90s, so prepare yourself for some hard, pipe-hittin’ nostalgia and enough alt-rock needle drops to break yer rusty cage, make you feel more human than human and f— you like an animal. The movies, all directed by Leigh Janiak, aren’t straight adaptations, but riff on and reiterate the edgy-teen vibe Stine sought as he tried to tap into an audience that grew out of his more youth-friendly scary stories, Goosebumps. They jump back in time with each chapter, so we should fully expect Part Two: 1978 to make us feel hot blooded, and Part Three: 1666 to hammer us with a well-tempered clavier.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

How I Became a Superhero

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This is an above-average superhero movie, satirical at times, disturbing in others. How I Became a Superhero is a mostly playful take on the superhero story, showing a modern-day Paris where superheroes are common and mostly assimilated into society, and are more likely to use their superpowers to get their own television shows and celebrity than solve crime. This part of the story is entertaining and often funny, as it counterbalances the less original and more violent aspects. Some of the parallels to our world can be a bit intense, particularly for more sensitive viewers, such as a scene in which a teen who has purchased flame-throwing superpowers off the street uses them to get even with classmates in what mirrors a school shooting, and a scene in which two at-risk teens buy this "mystery formula" and immediately take it, and instead of getting superpowers after greedily inhaling it, they lose consciousness and die. These and other scenes make the movie grittier than one might expect.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix looks like it's lost its cool: It really is becoming the CBS of streaming

When Kenya Barris recently said "Netflix became CBS," he wasn't far off. "Netflix is the Kleenex of streaming, a brand so dominant it can stand for the whole of the market," says Kate Knibbs. "(It’s not 'Hulu and chill,' after all.) There are signs that this synecdochal power is waning, though. Shiny new rivals, particularly HBO Max and Disney+, have rolled out their own formidable streaming libraries. Plus, a constellation of smaller streamers have established themselves by catering to niche audiences. Film buffs have MUBI, Ovid, and Criterion; horror fans have Shudder; for anime devotees, there’s Crunchyroll and Funimation; the list goes on. As competitors multiply in the United States, they’re purloining former Netflix staples like The Office and Friends and coming out with features every bit as cinematic as Netflix awards bait like The Irishman. The original streaming giant is finally facing real competition." Financially, Netflix is still in a good place and still dominant. But as Knibbs points out, "since its debut in May 2020, HBO Max has gradually bodied Netflix where it hurts the most: by offering better shows and movies. The HBO originals back catalog is already unparalleled, plus it has been on a roll with creative, fresh shows like I May Destroy You and Hacks. The pandemic spurred parent company WarnerMedia to release its slate of theater-bound Warner Bros. movies on the platform, from Shaka King’s tense, excellent drama Judas and the Black Messiah to the upcoming, long-awaited Dune. While Netflix’s 2021 film slate is nothing to sniff at—there’s new Adam McKay and Jane Campion films coming, for example—it simply doesn’t have the juice from a studio like Warner Bros. behind it. After years secure in its position as the 'it' streaming service, Netflix has, at least temporarily, lost the quality-control crown to HBO Max." Knibbs adds; "Will Netflix get its groove back? It certainly could, perhaps by the time I Think You Should Leave’s third season makes me renew my subscription. But it also might be so big it doesn’t need the zeitgeist, anyways...I’d argue that Netflix may be inching ever closer to occupying the role that CBS did during the heyday of broadcast television—incredibly popular, and yet rarely considered even remotely adjacent to hip. And yes, of course, Paramount+ is literally the CBS of streaming services in that it is owned by CBS—but Netflix is its true spiritual successor, with a vast, entrenched audience. Relevance will be a battle fought over and over in the streaming wars, but this is still ultimately a tussle for the most eyeballs, not the most discerning ones."
Behind Viral VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘We The People’ On Netflix, Where Music Videos From Huge Stars Teach Kids About Civics And Government

We The People is a series of ten 5-minute videos that aim to teach kids about civics and government, via colorful animation and catchy songs by some of the biggest names in music. Among the show’s executive producers are Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins), Kenya Barris (black-ish) and Barack and Michelle Obama (Waffles + Mochi, but also the former President and First Lady).
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

How the Three Netflix Films ‘Fear Street’ Are Connected

How the Three Netflix Films ‘Fear Street’ Are Connected. Netflix is now testing a new method of film distribution by releasing three parts of a trilogy one week apart. Fear Street Part One: 1994 was released on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 9 and 16, respectively.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: How many Fear Street books are there? – Netflix News

The Fear Street horror trilogy event on Netflix kicked off Friday, July 2 with the premiere of Fear Street Part 1: 1994. It’s a deliciously gory movie with a romance at its heart, slick style that makes its aesthetic pop, and a hard lean into what makes teen movies great from their music to the chaotic emotions of youth. So, of course, viewers are interested in its source material.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Six Point Harness Animates Citizen Jones’ How to Become a Tyrant on Netflix

The atrocities perpetrated by some of the world’s most notorious and dangerous political despots are at the heart of How to Become a Tyrant, the Netflix series debuting July 9 – but executive producers Peter Dinklage and Citizen Jones’ Jonah Bekhor and Jonas Bell Pasht wanted to find a way to depict the brutality that didn’t rely on much-seen archival footage or re-creations.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Death Note on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. A significant number of anime fans prefer watching genres that divert from the usual popular ones, such as shōjo, isekai, or slice of life. Perhaps one of these is the psychological genre, which is bound to give you a lot of mind-blowing moments throughout the duration of the story.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘You Are My Spring’ On Netflix, About A Concierge, A Psychiatrist, A Funky Building And A Murder Mystery

We’ve written extensively about K-dramas here, and for the most part, they’re about people who haven’t been able to accept love into their lives finally falling for someone. In a lot of ways, they’re classic screen romances: the pair either hates each other at first or they’re attracted to each other right away. You Are My Spring has those elements, but adds in some messed up childhoods and a potentially interesting murder mystery to the mix.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Record of Ragnarok’ on Netflix Gives Humanity Another Chance to Prove Itself

Humanity has proven itself time and time again to be fraught with terrible maladies, and that’s especially true in Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok. The evil of man can sometimes outweigh its penchant for good, and the gods have grown tired of dealing with the species as a whole. Before deciding to completely wipe them off of the map entirely, however, one valkyrie, Brunhilde (Laura Post), decides she would like to see humanity fight for the right to live on. In the battle of Ragnarok, 13 of humanity’s greatest contenders must go head to head against the pantheon of gods to see if the human race has what it takes to continue existing — or perish.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Mire ‘97’ on Netflix, the Welcome Return of a Grim and Gritty Polish Cop Drama

Polish Netflix series The Mire ’97 leaps forward about a decade-and-a-half after the early-1980s events of The Mire concluded. Some things changed in Poland during that time, most notably the rise of democracy in the wake of the fall of the communist Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe. Slightly more to the point, the “great flood” of 1997 occurred, devastating large swaths of Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic — and it’s precisely in the soggy aftermath that this gritty drama picks up, with first-season stars Dawid Ogrodnik and Andrzej Seweryn returning to reprise their roles.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monsters At Work’ On Disney+, A ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sequel Series Where A Young Monster Goes To Work For MIFT

Ever watch a TV version of your favorite animated film and thinking something was missing? The voices aren’t the same, the animation is a little different and the stories and jokes aren’t quite the same. If you’re thinking that Monsters At Work, the series sequel to the Monsters, Inc. films, is going to be that way, then you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Big Timber’ On Netflix, About Loggers And A Huge Timber Claim On Vancouver Island

One of Joel McHale’s favorite running gags on The Soup was pointing out every time the series Gold Rush: Alaska referred to a “glory hole” with the utmost of seriousness. At some point we started to suspect that the show’s writers started inserting more and more “glory hole” lines in the narration just to stay on The Soup‘s radar. If McHale were still hosting The Soup, we bet he’d be very happy that the show Big Timber exists. Why? Read on for more…
TV Seriescheddar.com

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Premieres July 15 on Netflix

The wait is over, season 2 of Netflix's coming of age romantic comedy 'Never Have I Ever' is dropping this Thursday. The show is about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, created by actress and producer Mindy Kaling. Season 2 follows the character, Devi as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home. She's also caught in a love triangle with two guys, including her academic nemesis, Ben. Actor Jaren Lewison plays Ben and joins us to talk about the new season.
Behind Viral VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Last Summer’ On Netflix, A Turkish Teen Romance Set In The ‘90s

There’s something so magical about a film set against the backdrop of a European summer; it’s swept us off our feet in flicks like Call Me By Your Name, Monday, and Eat Pray Love, to name a few. The golden light of the Mediterranean coast just illuminates things a little differently. Last Summer, now streaming on Netflix, takes us to Bodrum, Turkey, 1997, where a teen boy experiences all the ups and downs of first love in a short amount of time.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

‘How to Become a Tyrant’ Season 2 Release Date For Netflix

The highly anticipated show ‘How to Become a Tyrant’ is a political television drama on Netflix. The show is developed in the U.S by Howard Gordon and Craig Wright and conceived by Gideon Raff. The concept of powerful people like Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and Colonel Gaddafi, who despite doing the awful things rose to power. They are still followed by people all around the world? Why is this? The answer to this question is revealed in this new show. How these personalities have managed to manipulate media using fear and power in attempts to rule the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy