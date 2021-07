With the 4th overall pick, the Boston Red Sox have selected Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop out of Eastlake High School. Mayer, perhaps the best five-tool prep shortstop in a draft that is particularly saturated with them, has stood out of the very beginning. Standing 6-foot-3 at only 18-years old, the left-handed hitter already has a frame and athleticism fitting for the big leagues.