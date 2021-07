New information about the events leading to the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on July 4 has come out. This week, one of Kivlenieks’ teammates – who was there when the accident happened – shed some more light on the events. Per Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins recently revealed that Kivlenieks saved his life, the life of his wife and of their unborn child.