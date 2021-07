Follow live reaction after Novak Djokovic beat Italian Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth title at Wimbledon on Sunday.The win - 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 - also earned the Serbian world number one a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Spain.The Italian took a thrilling first set on a tie break only for the top seed to roar back to level it in the second and eventually take the title, a third in a row at the All England Club.Follow all the reaction live: Read More Wimbledon prize money 2021: How much will winners earn?