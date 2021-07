This is going to take a little getting used to. Our default setting for virtually every game preview since 2017 has been as the lowly underdog. However, the Detroit Tigers are not going to sneak up on anyone at this point. They currently hold third place in the AL Central, two and a half games up on the fourth place Kansas City Royals. While the second place Cleveland Indians are still five and a half games ahead, the last two months have served notice that A.J. Hinch’s Tigers are no longer among the bottom feeders, good for a few cheap wins.