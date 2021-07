The first state lawmaker who identifies as transgender, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, has said that members of the LGBT+ community have to care about politics. “When you are an LGBTQ person, you have to care,” she told CNN. “They were willing to look at me and they go, ‘Yeah, we know she's trans and she'll do a great job,’” Ms Roem said of her constituents who elected her in 2017. She was sworn in on 10 January 2018. “I never say ‘trans but,’ always ‘trans and.’ Because it’s like, no, I don’t hide who I am. People know...