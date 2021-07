Illegal dirt bike riding through city streets in Springfield has been an ongoing problem. Finding a permanent solution may take some time. In March, the Springfield Police Department purchased a new Metro Unit vehicle to respond to calls of illegal dirt bikes. The vehicle is similar to a quad off-road vehicle but a bit larger, with a fixed roof. At the time, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “We will continue to cite, arrest, and confiscate these illegal vehicles. Our public streets are no place to ride these vehicles. It is illegal and you can get seriously injured or worse.”