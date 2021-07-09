Cancel
State’s grid operator asks electric customers across California to conserve power Friday as heat wave set to increase energy demand across the West

By FOR THE REGISTER
Napa Valley Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith extreme temperatures forecast across much of California on Friday (July 9), the state’s grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening to help ease the strain on the grid during crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available. The Flex...

