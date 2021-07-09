The Real SHT: Critic J.D. Considine on His Infamous ‘GTR’ Review
"It is weird to have the best-known thing you ever wrote not even be a full word," music critic J.D. Considine tells UCR. He's reflecting on his now-(in)famous pan of GTR, the self-titled album from a shortly lived supergroup led by a pair of prog-rock Steves: Hackett (Genesis) and Howe (Yes). Considine's review was tucked midway through a column in Musician's August 1986 issue — an inconspicuous home for a piece of journalism history. His assessment read, simply, "SHT" — a parodic abbreviation that's still funnier and more fully realized than most essay-length critiques.q1077.com
