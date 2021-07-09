The Real SHT: Critic J.D. Considine on His Infamous ‘GTR’ Review

“And after three decades it’s still a good hang,” the Barenaked Ladies rap-sing on the bridge of “Good Life,” the second track off their 15th album, Detour de Force. It comes 33 years after their first release. Known for their lighthearted, sometimes improvised lyrics and eclectic, evolving sound, the group manages to retain this distinct style on the newest album while staying just serious enough and relevant to the times.