Tommy Lee Hits NASCAR Track in Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ Video
Tommy Lee makes a playful cameo in Post Malone's new "Motley Crew" video. The Motley Crue drummer appears briefly in the celebrity-packed clip, hanging out with the rapper and singer at California's Auto Club Speedway. Most of Malone's friends stand around the racetrack, holding red Solo cups. Lee picks up Malone in a yellow car, frequently shouting in celebration and flashing the metal horns as they zoom around.q1077.com
