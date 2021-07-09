Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tommy Lee Hits NASCAR Track in Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ Video

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Posted by 
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tommy Lee makes a playful cameo in Post Malone's new "Motley Crew" video. The Motley Crue drummer appears briefly in the celebrity-packed clip, hanging out with the rapper and singer at California's Auto Club Speedway. Most of Malone's friends stand around the racetrack, holding red Solo cups. Lee picks up Malone in a yellow car, frequently shouting in celebration and flashing the metal horns as they zoom around.

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
624
Followers
3K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Big Sean
Person
Post Malone
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Tyla Yaweh
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Cole Bennett
Person
Tyga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Club#French#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Post Malone – Motley Crew

Post Malone rips around a race track in the music video for his new single “Motley Crew,” the footage was shot at Auto Club Speedway in California. The video features cameos from Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, and more, along with NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.The song’s title, seemingly inspired by the icon metal band Mötley Crüe, brought out Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who posted a photo of himself on the set of the video on Sunday along with Malone.
MusicKerrang

Check out a snippet of Post Malone’s new single, Motley Crew

Post Malone: great rapper, big metal fan, terrible speller. Yesterday, for the big man’s birthday, his manager took to Instagram to share his wishes, and leak part of his new tune in a behind-the-scenes look at his new video. With an apparent aversion to umlauts and doing correct-incorrect-spelling, it’s called Motley Crew.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Post Malone Is Dropping His New Song 'Motley Crew' Very Soon

Post Malone is getting ready to drop a new song, and it's coming VERY soon!. Malone, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend on July 4th, is preparing to drop his new track "Motley Crew" on Friday, July 9th, as revealed by the rapper's manager Dre London. Wishing Posty a happy birthday on Instagram, Dre also shared a short clip of what looks like it could be the song's music video as Malone is dressed in a race car driver outfit, looking like he just won his race as he's spraying champagne in a crowd.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Post Malone Shares Preview Of Upcoming Single, ‘Motley Crew’

Post Malone has shared a preview of the video for his upcoming new single “Motley Crew” on social media. You can check the footage out here. The rapper/singer is set to make his return tomorrow, July 9, with his first solo single of 2021. Posting on Instagram last night, 7...
MusicStereogum

Post Malone – “Motley Crew”

Over the past year, Post Malone has been leaning into rock music of all different stripes. He’s performed a whole Nirvana tribute livestream, he was almost on a Fleet Foxes album, he’s covered Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath and Hootie & the Blowfish and Sturgill Simpson. He has a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Post Malone's New Song "Motley Crew" Is a Bit of a Departure From His Past Music

Fans of Post Malone who have been eagerly waiting the release of some new music are in luck, as the "Congratulations" singer decided to bless listeners with a new single on July 9, 2021. Titled "Motley Crew," the song is an homage to the Los Angeles-based '80s rock band Mötley Crüe. It is an exhilarating, bass-driven track cosigned by the visionaries at Lyrical Lemonade that promises to be a bit of a switch-up from Post's regular sound.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Post Malone Taps Siberia Hills for "Motley Crew" Merch Capsule

To celebrate the official release of “Motley Crew,” Post Malone enlisted Siberia Hills for an exclusive merch capsule collection. Centered around the racing theme of the music video, the special range features car-fueled graphics accented by macabre details and Siberia’s signature spiritual edge. Items include the Himalayas Racing Double Long Sleeve, Medieval Cargo Sweatpants, Himalayas Racing Shorts, 77/SH Trucker Hat and SH Racing Socks. Rounding up the range is the SH V12 Keychain Bottle Opener and CD, Cassette and Digital Single releases for “Motley Crew.”
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Pulls Lil Durk & Girlfriend 'Gangsta' Cards Following Violent Home Shootout

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were reportedly involved in a violent shootout at the Chicago rapper’s Georgia home earlier this week. According to TMZ, multiple people broke into Durk’s house around 5 a.m. on Sunday (July 11) and shots were exchanged. Although both Durk and Cox escaped without injury, the event would presumably be enough to shake anybody up.
MusicSacramento Bee

Album reviews: John Mayer, Vince Staples, Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio

(Columbia Records, ** 1/2) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-'80′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Says KISS Can Continue Without Him And GENE SIMMONS In It: The Band Is 'Bigger Than Any Member'

Paul Stanley has once again said that he believes KISS can carry on without any original members. More than two years ago, the legendary rockers launched their second farewell tour, dubbed "End Of The Road", which is now scheduled to end sometime in 2022. Joining founding members Stanley and Gene Simmons in the band's current lineup are Tommy Thayer on guitar and Eric Singer on drums. Thayer and Singer are replacements for original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy