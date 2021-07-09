Sea Scallops: A Perfect Light Summer Meal
With the temperatures topping 100 degrees, it’s hard to decide what to prepare for dinner when you invite company over. The first answer is- nothing where the oven must be turned on because that just adds heat to an already hot situation. In these cases, only cooking on the stovetop or firing up the BBQ makes sense. However, when you don’t feel like standing out in the heat, this is a delicious and easy sea scallops entrée with accompanying side dishes. Not only will you get rave reviews from your guests, but you’ll also enjoy this as a repeat menu item all summer long.primewomen.com
