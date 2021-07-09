Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Sea Scallops: A Perfect Light Summer Meal

By Glenda Kemple
primewomen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the temperatures topping 100 degrees, it’s hard to decide what to prepare for dinner when you invite company over. The first answer is- nothing where the oven must be turned on because that just adds heat to an already hot situation. In these cases, only cooking on the stovetop or firing up the BBQ makes sense. However, when you don’t feel like standing out in the heat, this is a delicious and easy sea scallops entrée with accompanying side dishes. Not only will you get rave reviews from your guests, but you’ll also enjoy this as a repeat menu item all summer long.

primewomen.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Vinegar#Balsamic Vinegar#White Vinegar#Scallops#All Summer Long#Food Drink#Bbq#C Parmesan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Boxed cake mix delights

There are so many different ways to use boxed cake mixes, but there are two favorites that so many people love to eat- the Delightful Twinkie Cakes and the Wanna Be Ding-Dong Cake, made with boxed cake mixes. They both win over a crowd. Because both of these recipes are great for parties, get-togethers, and wonderful just to make for the family.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
Food & Drinksexpressnews.com

How to pick a perfectly ripe watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew melon every time

The melon corner of the produce section sounds a little like a drum circle with all that tapping from customers seeking a perfectly ripe cantaloupe, honeydew or watermelon. Fortunately, each kind of melon has some very specific indicators to let you know it’s ripe. This week we’re going to spell out once and for all exactly what you can do to select a watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew that’s sweet and satisfying every time.
Food & DrinksPosted by
geekspin

Stouffer’s is giving away family-size LasagnaMac

Stouffer’s announced back in April that it is releasing a food mashup called LasagnaMac this summer. And just last week, the frozen foods brands finally revealed how comfort food fans could get a taste of the Lasagna and Mac & Cheese crossover dish. Apparently, LasagnaMac won’t be available in stores,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy