This weekend is a big one when it comes to what’s new on streaming. Now we’re deep in the summer movie season, we’re getting at least one major new film release dropping each week. Or, in this case, two. A sequel 25 years in the making finally debuts this Friday, along with the final chapter in a unique trilogy that’s been gripping the internet all month. Let’s take a look at everything hitting Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime this weekend.