Misha Green shares details of ‘Lovecraft Country: Supremacy,’ #noconfederate hashtag after HBO pulls plug on series

By Cortney Wills
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When HBO announced that it would not be bringing Lovecraft Country back for a second season, fans of the series, created by Misha Green, were shocked to say the least. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline on July 2. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

