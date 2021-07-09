Misha Green shares details of ‘Lovecraft Country: Supremacy,’ #noconfederate hashtag after HBO pulls plug on series

Earlier today, the news broke that HBO wouldn't be moving forward with Season 2 of series creator and executive producer Misha Green's award-winning series adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country. Though both sides reportedly had reportedly pursued the possibility of a second season, earlier reports stated that all parties involved with the final decision had decided to not move forward with the series. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," said HBO in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey." Now, Green is sharing a fascinating look at the direction the series would've gone in had it continued, and it has us curious just how much of the second season was mapped out before the plus was "mutually" pulled.