Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Netherlands

100 Roman coins were likely an offering for safe passage across river

By Laura Geggel
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When amateur treasure hunters discovered 107 ancient Roman coins on the banks of a river in the Netherlands at the end of 2017, they had no idea why the coins were there. Now archaeologists have cracked the case. In Roman times, there was likely a shallow crossing known as a...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

LiveScience

LiveScience

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coins#Roman Times#Ford#Leiden University#Pre Roman#Eureka#Live Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
Related
ScienceNew York Post

Archaeologist discovers 6,000-year-old island settlement off Croatian coast

LUMBARDA, Croatia, June 24 – Archaeologist Mate Parica was examining satellite images of Croatia’s coastline when he spotted something unusual. “I thought: maybe it is natural, maybe not,” said Parica, a professor at the University of Zadar. The image showed a large, shallow area on the seabed jutting out from...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Archaeologists Are Looking Into The Mystery Of Graves Reopened 1,400 Years Ago

People living in Europe some 1,400 years ago had a custom of reopening graves and removing some objects for no apparent reason. A team of researchers is looking into the mystery. “The practice of reopening and manipulating graves soon after burial, traditionally described — and dismissed — as ‘robbing,’ is...
ScienceBBC

Stonehenge: Did ancient 'machine' move stones from Wales?

It is a mystery that has confounded experts for centuries - how were huge stones transported 180 miles (290km) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge?. Some think humans, or even cows, pulled them to their resting place on Salisbury Plain. However, a Denbighshire man believes it was a long-forgotten "machine"...
ScienceBBC

HS2: Storm helps reveal 'once-in-a-lifetime' coins find

Hundreds of rare Iron Age coins have been discovered during a dig on the HS2 route in west London. The hoard of 300 potins, which are an early version of a coin, were found in Hillingdon, following a storm which helped reveal their position. Archaeologists have dated them to the...
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
ScienceBBC

Cornwall A30 dig finds artefacts thousands of years old

Archaeological artefacts thousands of years old have been found on the route of a new dual carriageway. An archaeological dig is taking place for the A30 upgrade between Chiverton and Carland Cross in Cornwall. Flints, pots and roundhouses have been discovered in a "rare opportunity" to record the history under...
Tokyo, JPworldatlas.com

The 10 Legendary Lost Cities Of The World

Since ancient times, human settlements have transformed into large towns and cities with significant populations and bustling activities. These cities serve as the economic, cultural, administrative, and religious centers for most regions or countries. However, while some cities like Paris, London, New York City, or Tokyo continue to experience significant growth, others are declining, with people and businesses relocating to other areas. Some cities have become ghost towns, while others have been lost and long forgotten. Although several factors may lead to a city becoming lost, the obvious reasons are wars, natural disasters, and economic decline. However, some of the lost cities have been rediscovered, thanks to archaeological surveys. 10 such legendary lost cities have been described below:
Public SafetyPosted by
Forbes

Nearly 800 Ancient Looted Artifacts Seized In Belgium And Returned To Italy

Italian police have announced the recovery of a massive haul of archeological artifacts illegally exported from Italy by a Belgian collector. The treasures found in Antwerp include items dating back to the 6th century BC and have an estimated value of €11m ($13m). The repatriation of these "artifacts of exceptional rarity and inestimable value" is one of the most ambitious of its kind in the country.
EuropeKTVZ

Medieval Europeans regularly reopened graves — and not to rob them

Early Medieval graves in Europe were reopened as part of widespread burial traditions — not only by grave robbers, as experts previously thought. Hundreds of graves dating from the fifth century to the seventh century AD in an area stretching from Transylvania to England were opened as part of regular mortuary customs in order to remove artifacts, move bodies around and even add a dog to the burial, according to new research published in the journal Antiquity.
ScienceJSTOR Daily

The Archaeological Mystery of Tel Kedesh

In 2008, while excavating an ancient building in the archaeological site of Tel Kedesh, near the modern-day border of Israel and Lebanon, a team of archaeologists found a mysterious collection of personal objects that had been buried under a paving stone sometime in the second half of the second century BCE: a terra cotta figurine of Eros (better known in the Anglophone world by his Roman name, Cupid), twenty-three glass game pieces, two metal writing implements, and a fancy bone hairpin.
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

4,500-Year-Old Egyptian Wood Statue With Rock Crystal Eyes Boasts Incredible Craftsmanship

The ancient Egyptians were master artisans and artists. Known for their funerary statuary, ancient craftsmen had a booming business filling the many tombs and temples of the land. For the past several centuries, archeologists have consistently discovered fine works that continue to awe viewers. Among these legendary statues is one of the scribe and priest Ka'aper (also known as Kaaper or Sheikh el-Balad). This wooden statue is an incredibly lifelike piece of art whose craftsmanship is almost impossible to believe. The hyperrealistic and beautifully crafted statue demonstrates the immense skill of the ancient artisans.
AgriculturePosted by
LiveScience

Farmer discovers 2,600-year-old stone slab from Egyptian pharaoh

A farmer living near Ismailia in Egypt has uncovered a 2,600-year-old stela erected by pharaoh Apries, who ruled from about 589 B.C., to 570 B.C., the Egyptian antiquities ministry reported. The farmer found this ancient slab of sandstone while preparing his land for cultivation, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northeast...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Cruel and Twisted Discoveries at Germany’s Stonehenge

When you think of Stonehenge what do you think of? England? Druids? Partygoers celebrating the solstice? A unique piece of ancient heritage? Chances are that you don’t think of Germany. As it turns out, however, Saxony-Anhalt has its own Early Bronze Age wooden henge—Ringheiligtum Pömmelter—and recent excavations have added more detail to its dark and distinctive history.
WorldPosted by
CNN

World's deepest pool opens in Dubai, part of huge underwater city

(CNN) — Already home to the world's tallest skyscraper and the world's largest mall, Dubai has just opened another record-breaking attraction -- the deepest dive pool in the world. With a staggering depth of 60 meters (196 feet), the pool, part of the new Deep Dive Dubai attraction -- has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy